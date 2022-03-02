Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brian Schroeder, $115; Candra Olsen, $130; Darin McCann, $97; Todd Helms, $170; Clarence Frey, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Anna Adams, possession of controlled substance- plant and driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 1 year supervised probation, $620; Floyd Moore, expired temporary license, $140; Paul Shotts, failure to drive in a single lane, $100; Shotts, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gabrielle St. Clair, Fort Washakie, $15; Quinton Sprandel, Laurel, Mont., $103; Rodney Goossen, Saskatchewan, Canada, $185.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kenneth Hunter, careless driving, Gillette, jail 30 days, 24 suspended, 1 month unsupervised probation, $450.
