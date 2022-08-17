Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Breanna Gillaspie, $103; Korbyn Sweeney, $125; Michael Derr, $103; Cody Champlin, $97; Rachel Temte, $150; Gregg Renkes, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Daniel J. Callas, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420 fees and fines, $77.97 restitution; Tiffany E. Maehr, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220 fees and fines.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Eric Badwin, Baytown, Texas, $180; Stephen Cronin, Los Angeles, $140; Jose Cruz-Fuentes, Orem, Utah, $135; Robert Breuer, Casper, $125; Carl Herzog, Fairbury, Ill., $113; Jack Seibert, Bay City, Mich., $105; Tang Phum, St. Petersburg, Fla., $101; Micah Anderson, Placerville, Calif., $101; Scott Buchanan, Cincinnati, Ohio, $130; Manoj Hebbaradi Sreenivasa, Parker, Colo., $103; Thomas Mullen, Wilmington, Del., $130; Jason Ryan Showalter, Powell, $175; Sarah A. Glumac, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
David E. Bedford, Worland, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320 fees and fines; Stephanie Ward, theft under $1,000, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220 fees and fines; Diane Dabel, driving within lane, Iona, Idaho, $90; Robert Exley, Fairbanks, Alaska, seat belt, $25; Troy Vaughn, Oceanside, Calif., child safety restraint, $80; Angela Kelley, Ironton, Ohio, fishing without license, $250; Marko Pressler, Roundup, Mont., no hazardous materials CDL endorsement, $190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.