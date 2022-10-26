CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Haley M. Woodall; Woodall was sentenced to between three and five years in a state penal institution and fined $500 for one count of controlling a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol to a degree which rendered her incapable of safely driving, which is her fourth offense within 10 years. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than seven years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Woodall was also sentenced to three years of probation. Woodall pleaded guilty to the count on June 24. The court dismissed two other counts which Woodall had been charged with, including one count of driving while license was suspended and one count of driving a vehicle without a functioning and certified ignition interlock device.
Both are misdemeanors punishable by imprisonment of between 7 days and 6 months, a fine between $200 and $750 or both. On Sept. 29, Woodall was arrested for her fourth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol after a caller reported an erratic driver at S. Douglas Street and W. Park Street. The driver was driving on the sidewalk and almost collided with multiple vehicles. Police located the vehicle, which belonged to Woodall, once it stopped at the corner of N. Division Street and 4th Street.
According to the affidavit, Woodall struggled to roll down the window and was unable to sit upright in her seat. The officer also observed severe slurred speech. Police found 5 fireball bottles and 1 bottle of pink Whitney in the vehicle. Woodall has three prior DUI convictions, two in Sheridan and one in Johnson County.
State v. Tylor Scott Michael; Michael entered a plea of no contest to one count of a third or subsequent offense of possessing a controlled substance and one count of interference with a peace officer. Michael was convicted on both these counts and was sentenced to between three and five years in a state penal institution and three years of probation.
The court dismissed four other counts that Michael had been charged with including one count of attempting to commit strangulation of a household member, one count of domestic battery, one count of theft by knowingly taking the property of another person and one count of theft by disposing of the property of another person.
According to the affidavit, these counts were dismissed due to a plea agreement. In April, Michael and a woman he had been in a romantic dating relationship for two months had gotten into a verbal argument where Michael threatened to shoot a syringe full of bleach up his arm. The woman was able to convince Michael to remove the syringe and go to bed.
When the woman went to the bedroom to confront Michael about their relationship, Michael allegedly put her in a chokehold. Once she broke free from Michael, she went to her mother’s house and called the police. She later discovered her phone and several of her credit/debit cards were missing. Police found one of the woman’s cards on Michael’s person after he was arrested.
After running away from police when they made contact with him, Michael was found in another friend’s house hiding inside a closet under blankets. Police found two small baggies on his person after the arrest. One contained methamphetamines. Michael has four prior drug convictions, one out of Hot Springs County, one from Miles City, one from Billings and one out of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.