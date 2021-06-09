Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 1, 3:24 p.m., 100 McCullough Peaks Road. UTV accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 6 minutes.
June 3, 1:22 p.m., 24 Saddlestring Drive. Truck fire, extinguished, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
June 3, 4:43 p.m., 3CX and Thomas the Apostle Road. Report of vehicle accident, canceled, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
June 7, 6:14 p.m., 1550 Sheridan Ave. Smoldering flower planter barrel, extinguished, 2 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 16 minutes.
