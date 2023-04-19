Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 11, 1:30 p.m., 908 Sheridan Ave., motor vehicle accident, spread absorbal, three units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
April 12, 6:26 a.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave., fire alarm, investigated, two units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
April 13, 2:29 p.m., 343 33rd St., fire alarm, investigated, four units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
April 14, 6:03 p.m., 20 Gabbi St., CO alarm, investigated, two units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
April 17, 4:40 p.m., 219 Clock Tower Court, Bobcat on fire, investigated, three units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
