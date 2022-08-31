CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jason R. Schulz; Schulz was sentenced to 180 days in the Park County Detention Center and to a subsequent 6 month probation for conspiracy to commit theft. Schulz conspired to steal a trailer last year. Schulz was also sentenced to a period of not less than 4 years in a state penal institution and a subsequent 3-year supervised probation for child endangering. On Oct. 14, 2021, Schulz had a child in his care or custody while knowingly and willingly allowing the child to remain in the vehicle where methamphetamines were found.
State v. Carolyn E. Wood; Wood was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery by threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon on another person, one of her children. Wood was sentenced to the custody and control of the Wyoming State Department of Corrections to be incarcerated in a state penal institution for not less than 3 years and not more than 5 years. Wood was also sentenced to supervised probation for 3 years. In November of last year, Wood was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery against her mother and one count against her child. She was also charged with one count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. Three of the four charges were dismissed.
State v. Joseph R. Blevins; Blevins was found guilty of possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to the Park County Detention Center for a period of not less than 180 days. 90 days of the term of incarceration were suspended, leaving 89 days to serve. Blevins was also sentenced to 1 year of unsupervised probation. On Oct. 15, 2021, while officers were serving an arrest warrant, a meth pipe was found in the driver’s seat of Blevins’ car. It was initially charged as a felony, but was amended to a misdemeanor.
