Everest Leo Shorts was born July 18, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Daniel Shorts and Korah Butler of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 10 ozs.
Everest joins one sibling: Layke, 2.
Grandparents are Nikki Butler and Robert Pugrad.
Great-grandparents are Donald and Kerri Pizesenkowski.
Hayes Morgan Good was born July 18, 2023 at Cody Regional Health to Amanda Harris and Jordan Hayworth of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 5 ozs.
Hayes joins one sibling: Jaina, 7.
Grandparents are Carolyn Roden, Lewis Leroy Harris, Brooke Good and Tim and Jacque Good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.