Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Carl Nelson, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Sharon Rosen, speeding in school zone, $175; Thomas Wolford, speeding in a school zone, $160; Mercedes Mercado, no valid/expired registration, $110; Monita McCool, speeding in school zone, $200; Christopher Hoggan, speeding in school zone, $185; Harmony Hagan, careless driving, crash, $210; Preston Royer, speeding, $122.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

John Cesario, dog at large, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Sharon Rising Anderson, Powell, speeding in school zone, $190; Tracy Hed, Sheridan, $115; Jay Cotter, Powell, speeding in school zone, $165.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Sage Miears, Powell, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to pay.

