Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Carl Nelson, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Sharon Rosen, speeding in school zone, $175; Thomas Wolford, speeding in a school zone, $160; Mercedes Mercado, no valid/expired registration, $110; Monita McCool, speeding in school zone, $200; Christopher Hoggan, speeding in school zone, $185; Harmony Hagan, careless driving, crash, $210; Preston Royer, speeding, $122.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
John Cesario, dog at large, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sharon Rising Anderson, Powell, speeding in school zone, $190; Tracy Hed, Sheridan, $115; Jay Cotter, Powell, speeding in school zone, $165.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sage Miears, Powell, disorderly conduct, bench warrant for failure to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.