CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Trinity Stark Rowland; Rowland pleaded guilty to one count of theft, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Rowland was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Park County Detention Center and to a 3 month probation period.
Rowland committed the offense on Sept. 14, after stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of Natrona County High School. He was caught following a report to the Cody Police Department of two males, who had multiple warrants out for their arrests, leaving an Exxon gas station on Yellowstone Avenue. A Park County officer conducted a traffic stop on Rowland and his passenger on Highway 120, as the vehicle was traveling into Cody. Rowland told officers he knew the owner of the truck, but gave the wrong name of the owner when asked, the affidavit said.
He later admitted to police that he and his brother found the truck unlocked with the keys still inside while walking around the high school parking lot on Sept. 7. He decided he could use the truck for his benefit to make money hauling scrap metal and told officers he “wanted to teach the owner of the vehicle a lesson for leaving his truck unlocked.”
State v. Reba Catanzarite; Catanzarite pleaded guilty to one count of criminal contempt by refusing to obey or perform a court order, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of no more than 90 days, a fine of no more than $500 or both. She was sentenced to serve 6 months probation.
Catanzarite committed the offense after failing nearly 20 drug tests given between Aug. 1 and Oct. 13. The drug tests had been court ordered due to a prior offense. The tests came back positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines and THC, among other abnormalities. Due to the results of the drug tests, Catanzarite was found to be in violation of her court order not to consume or be in possession of any alcoholic beverages, controlled substances or spice.
State v. Joseph Alexander Wooden; Wooden was ordered to undergo an evidentiary hearing following the state’s motion to revoke his probation on Nov. 22. Wooden was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, one count of taking, obtaining, retaining or exercising control over another person’s property without authorization, one count of possessing alcohol by a person under 21 years old and one count of speeding.
Wooden pleaded guilty on Aug. 19, 2021, to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and was sentenced to 18 months probation. Wooden committed these offenses on April 16, 2021, following a traffic stop on Highway 14A. Wooden was stopped for speeding in a 45 mph zone, but the officer found multiple electronic cigarettes, containers with marijuana/THC oil and a butane torch used to smoke THC through a pipe. Wooden and all three passengers were under the age of 21.
After a search of the vehicle, officers found 22 containers of marijuana wax, one pistol which Wooden said was given to him by a friend who had stolen it, one bottle of spiced rum and one can of hard iced tea. Wooden allegedly violated his probation after he admitted to consuming alcohol on Oct. 31 and after he failed to report to his supervising probation agent a citation he received for underage drinking on June 17. This is the second motion the state has filed to revoke Wooden’s probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.