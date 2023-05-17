Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Martin Kenneth Knapp, $15; Frank Y. Udouj, $130.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Austin J. Watts, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Roa Alberto Juarez, permits - daily use, $85.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gavin Fine, Jackson, $140; Dusty Allison, Asheville, N.C., $125; Matthew Simpson, Powell, $65; Max Miesse, Springfield, Ohio, $103; Laura Daniels, Logan, Utah, $140; Nickolas J. Smith, Powell, $105; Sadie Peters, Wapiti, $15; Christopher Mcqueary, Bozeman, $105; Kristi Kay Hernandez, Powell, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christen Pennick, Alta, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Nickolas J. Smith, Powell, failure to notify change of address, $75; Smith, valid certificate of title, $140.
