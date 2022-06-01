Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 24, 1:37 p.m., 2002 29th St. Gas line hit, turned over to Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
May 26, 8:44 a.m., 1301 Stampede. Alarm, investigated, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
May 27, 8:18 p.m., MP 68 US 14-16-20 E. Report of smoking truck, unable to locate, 4 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 12 minutes.
May 29, 12:11 p.m., 2924 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle accident, canceled, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time ins service: 31 minutes.
May 30, 6:19 a.m., MP 36 WYO 296. Downed power line, provided traffic control, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 41 minutes.
May 31, 7:58 a.m., 1825 Big Horn Ave. Smell of gas, investigated, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 9 minutes.
