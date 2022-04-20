Zoë River Marie Allen was born April 12, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Alexia Marie Dallman and Thomas Dale Allen of Powell.
She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces.
She joins sibling Liam Kale Jones-Allen, 1 year and four months old.
Grandparents are Kirk and Leah Allen, and Cailyn and Daniel Dallman.
Dean Viliami Davis was born April 13, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Halley and Kody Davis of Byron.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Scott and Mandy Davis and Dale and Corina Christiansen.
Wrenley Cheney was born April 15, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Meagan and Ryan Cheney of Ralston.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
She joins siblings Huxley, 3.5, and Haysten, 1.5.
Grandparents are Troy and Ashli Koster, and Dale and Jennifer Jones.
Axel Cantrell was born April 18, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Nathali and Marc Cantrell of Worland.
He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
He joins siblings Cheyanne Toledo, 21, Cody Cantrell, 15, Camara Cantrell, 12, Chance Cantrell, 9, Kenzi Click, 7.
Violet Mae Taylor was born April 18, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Eric and Lauren Taylor of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
She joins siblings Evelyn, 6, and Walt, 3.
Grandparents are David and Marilyn Taylor, and Scott and Lisa Jamison.
