Scooter is a 2 year old Domestic Longhair. He is a big fluffy and social boy that loves attention. He likes to talk to his people as well. He would be great as an indoor/outdoor cat or just an indoor cat. Link is a 2 year old Australian Shepherd. He is a very timid boy at first but once he comes out of his shell, watch out! He LOVES the snow, zoomies and burying his face in the snow. Belly rubs are also one of his favorite things. He needs a home with no cats or kids. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

