Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Alexander Gaisford, 21, warrant, June 16.
Jon Sowerwine, 53, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving vehicle within single lane, June 16.
Aaron Jones, 20, warrant, June 19.
Disturbance
Domestic on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, two persons involved, possible weapons, unknown alcohol. Deputy made an arrest 12:12 a.m. June 12.
Caller on Lane 9 1/2 and Road 8 in Powell says there are people lighting off fireworks for about 30 minutes. Deputy unable to locate, 11:29 p.m. June 14.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Gerber Lane in Cody. Caller advised someone ran into the fence overnight, 9:19 a.m. June 15.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 8VC in Clark, car flipped, 8:02 p.m. June 15.
REDDI report on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, caller says subject left and is highly intoxicated. Deputy made an arrest, 5:34 p.m. June 16.
Other
Caller’s calf on open range struck and killed by a vehicle on Road 1AF in Clark, 4:53 p.m. June 12.
Deceased 66-year-old male found at residence on Cole Road in Cody, 9:15 p.m. June 12.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, is requesting sandbags due to the flooding. Deputy provided assistance, 6:46 a.m. June 13.
Caller on WYO 212 in Cody is requesting possible SAR for a swift water rescue in Montana, 9:28 a.m. June 13.
Caller on Lane 15 and Road 18 in Powell says there was a person walking down the road holding a rifle and a pistol on their hip. Deputy unable to locate, 8:12 a.m. June 14.
Caller on Lane 5 and Road 6 in Powell has two trailers parked on property. Would like to see about getting moved, 10:02 a.m. June 14.
Caller on Road 11 1/2 in Powell says some dogs were after the chickens and sheep, the dog did kill some chickens, 4:21 p.m. June 14.
Caller on Road 4DT in Meeteetse requesting welfare check, says person went out at an unknown time and date and the caller unable to get a hold of them at this time and is worried about water levels. Deputy provided assistance, 4:42 p.m. June 14.
Caller on Meadow Road in Powell says that persons have been drinking and there may be some sort of disturbance at the residence. Deputy provided assistance, 11:44 p.m. June 14.
Caller on Avenue H in Powell bit by a dog, 8:06 a.m. June 15.
Caller on Road 5 in Powell says there is a random cow that showed up in the pasture, 1:45 p.m. June 16.
Caller on Haman McCall Trail in Cody says that neighbor is trespassing and grading the road. Deputy provided assistance, 3:24 p.m. June 16.
Caller on Road 2N in Deaver believes she saw the three missing children from a recent Amber Alert. Deputy provided assistance, 8:55 p.m. June 16.
Delayed assault reported on US 14-16-20 W in Cody. Caller says that an altercation occurred the previous night involving a weapon and no one hurt. Deputy provided assistance, 8:30 a.m. June 17.
Caller on Henry Road in Powell says person might need assistance but doesn’t know where the person is at. Deputy provided assistance, 9:23 a.m. June 17.
Caller on Road 9 and Lane 13 1/2 in Powell was threatened and has been harassed for the last few days. Deputy provided assistance, 11:53 a.m. June 17.
Caller on Road 10 in Powell is getting harassed. Deputy provided assistance, 11:57 a.m. June 17.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, wants to report the theft of some guns that have been taken sometime in the last two years, 12:38 p.m. June 17.
Welfare check requested on Lane 9 in Powell caller’s concerned family hasn’t heard from the person. Deputy provided assistance, 3:39 p.m. June 17.
Caller reporting calf theft on Road 3LE and WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, person took calf off the property. Deputy provided assistance, 4:05 p.m. June 18.
Caller on WYO 295 and Lane 10 in Powell says there are two small children looking for their dog. Deputy provided assistance, 7:57 p.m. June 18.
Caller on Bridger Avenue in Ralston requesting welfare check on address, says their screen door is broken out. Deputy provided assistance, 8:50 p.m. June 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Cole Mattson, 32, Powell, warrant and possession of controlled substance, June 19.
Dusty Gravatt, 44, Powell, warrant, June 19.
Disturbance
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there are two males fighting in the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 11:02 p.m. June 15.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue hears what sounds like a loud party in the area, unknown from which direction, 4:09 a.m. June 17.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue says large yellow dog has been barking all morning, caller has already tried to make contact but was unable to do so, 8:57 a.m. June 18.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue involving three vehicles, no injuries, no blockage, 4:01 p.m. June 14.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue. Hit and run, black Dodge SUV license unknown, jumped a curb and hit a pole, 5:02 p.m. June 14.
Minor motor vehicle crash on West Yellowstone Avenue in parking lot. Blue Jeep Compass in middle of the lot, suspect vehicle is gone on arrival. Driver’s side door was struck. Officer provided assistance, 10:08 a.m. June 15.
Caller on Lt. Childers St. and Mountain View Drive says there is a gate in the middle of the road. Officer provided assistance, 10:51 a.m. June 15.
Ducks trying to cross the road on 8th Street. Officer provided assistance, 1:15 p.m. June 15.
Reporting party in lobby reporting minor motor vehicle crash in parking lot on 17th Street. 11:26 a.m. June 16.
Caller on Central Avenue would like to speak to an officer about a woman passing him on a double yellow and then slamming on her brakes and harassing him. Officer provided assistance, 6:02 p.m. June 17.
Motor vehicle crash on 14th Street. Black car, female may have been intoxicated, 9:23 p.m. June 17.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Ave. Caller states just kicked out two males from the store smelled like alcohol and they took off in a truck. Officer unable to locate, 10:04 p.m. June 17.
Caller on 14th Street says it looks like someone hit a sign last night. Car parts all over, 9:04 a.m. June 18.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue caller states 3 cars involved, no injuries, 4:26 p.m. June 20.
Other
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says there is a male yelling “help me” from the parking lot. Officer provided assistance, 12:26 a.m. June 14.
Caller on Canyon Avenue says someone defrauded her out of all her money, 2:16 p.m. June 14.
Caller requesting welfare check on individual on West Yellowstone Avenue. Sounded like she was having trouble breathing, possible COVID. Officer provided assistance, 6:59 p.m. June 14.
Caller requesting welfare check on individual that caller has not been able to contact for approximately three to four days on Pioneer Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 9:11 p.m. June 14.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says they had to kick two males out for being belligerent and highly intoxicated now, and the caller would like to speak with an officer before closing to make sure they’re still not in the area. Officer provided assistance, 10:28 p.m. June 14.
Caller on Olive Glenn Drive says someone stole his irrigation pump in the last couple days, 1:18 p.m. June 15.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says he had a customer threaten to hunt him down if he got a bill. Officer provided assistance, 1:33 p.m. June 15.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue has two in custody for shoplifting, 6:26 p.m. June 15.
Welfare check request ed by caller on West Yellowstone Avenue is worried about her friend. Caller thinks she needs to go to the hospital but isn’t sure what exactly is going on. Officer provided assistance, 10:12 p.m. June 16.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that on the south side of the street two people are riding horses on the sidewalk. Officer provided assistance, 6:57 p.m. June 16.
Caller on Rio Vista Avenue says there was a woman that came up to them as they were training saying that her daughter and son-in-law were trying to get her arrested. Officer provided assistance, 2:01 p.m. June 17.
Caller on 14th Street says his neighbor keeps moving his water hose. Officer provided assistance, 2:01 p.m. June 17.
Caller on 29th Street wants a welfare check on his neighbor as there is a buildup of mail and no one has seen her in a week. Officer provided assistance, 3:08 p.m. June 17.
Caller on East Carter Avenue requesting welfare check says a female half-stated to people at the Eagles that her husband was very sick and to another she said he was dead. Officer provided assistance, 9:19 p.m. June 17.
Suspicious activity reported by caller on Spruce Drive, says a white SUV unknown if anyone is inside of it, with out of states plates has been parked there for approximately one hour. Officer provided assistance, 8 p.m. June 18.
Caller on Shoshone Trail North says that the male next door made threats to him in regards to the neighbor to keep his dog off his yard, officer unable to assist, 8:44 p.m. June 18.
Caller on Cougar Avenue says some tenants had a bonfire and caller has questions, 11:13 a.m. June 20.
