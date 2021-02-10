Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Sascha Hess, 29, possession of controlled substance- plant, possession of controlled narcotic substance x2, faulty taillights, Feb. 4
Disturbance
“Rolling domestic” called in between man and woman, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Feb. 1., 11:34 a.m.
Someone is outside screaming, WYO 295, Powell, Feb. 3, 11:09 p.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, US 14A, Powell, Feb. 1, 6:05 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration and warned for failure to stop at a stop sign, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Feb. 3, 8:03 a.m.
Driver arrested, Big Horn Avenue, Cody, Feb. 4, 1:25 a.m.
One-vehicle crash, County Road 2AB, Cody, Feb. 5, 9:47 p.m.
Vehicle “hot-rodding” and racing down the street, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Feb. 5, 10:33 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage, Feb. 6, 11:59 p.m.
Other
Person’s chickens were killed by a dog, WYO 295, Powell, Feb. 1, 11:02 a.m.
Deer hit, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, Feb. 1, 11:47 p.m.
Medium mixed breed tan dog running-at-large, gone on arrival, Road 11 and Lane 9, Powell, Feb. 3, 7:59 a.m.
Report of mailbox being used for target practice, Lane 7, Powell, Feb. 3, 10:31 a.m.
Two cows, one black and one brown, in the yard, Smith Road, Powell, Feb. 3, 2:57 p.m.
Driver’s license found at Newton Lakes, County Road 7WC, Cody, Feb. 4, 10:03 a.m.
Gate lock cut and generator stolen at Clark landfill, Windsor Way, Clark, Feb. 4, 10:14 a.m.
Deceased 56-year-old man found, Marquette Drive, Cody, Feb. 4, 4:02 p.m.
Tan American bulldog missing, Lane 8 1/2, Powell, Feb. 4, 4:41 p.m.
Three horses on the property wearing blankets but no halters, Cedar Mountain Drive, Cody, Feb. 4, 10:42 p.m.
Stop sign thought to be struck, Lane 6 and Road 11, Powell, Feb. 6, 7:10 a.m.
Road crossing sign may have been hit, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m.
Mailbox run over, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Feb. 6, 8:37 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Bryan Nihei, 31, vehicle burglary Feb. 1
Levi Cornett, 46, public intoxication, Feb. 2
Jasper Jenson, 33, warrant, Feb. 3
Aaron Glover, 26, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Feb. 4
Jesse Rodriguez, 52, public intoxication, open container, Feb. 5
Michael Hothan, 35, warrant, Feb. 5
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding in a school zone, 16th Street, Feb. 3, 7:53 a.m.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for no insurance and failure to signal, 17th Street and Alger Avenue, Feb. 4, 12:05 a.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for speed, Yellowstone Avenue and Gulch Street, Feb. 5, 8:24 a.m.
Semi in the middle of the road, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 6, 8:26 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 42 in a 30 zone, Gerrans Avenue, Feb. 6, 8:26 a.m.
Car vs. sign, Roger Sedam Drive, Feb. 6, 10:26 a.m.
Blue Dodge Caravan vs. white Ford Mustang, citation issued, 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 7, 6:26 p.m.
Other
Wallet reported stolen from vehicle, Shoshone Trail South, Feb. 3, 8:54 a.m.
Upstairs neighbors “banging around,” did not stop after being asked, Cougar Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
Border collie mix with and pink and blue collar came into the post office, returned to owner, Stampede Avenue, Feb. 4, 2:48 p.m.
Request to report theft of parts from O’Reilly Auto Parts, Yellowstone Avenue, Feb. 4, 5:27 p.m.
Person in house from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Stampede Avenue, Feb. 4, 6:25 p.m.
White dog running at large eating from trash cans, unable to locate, Mountain View Drive, Feb. 4, 8:25 p.m.
Concrete in the dumpster, Meadow Lane Avenue, Feb. 5, 9:10 a.m.
Person bought a jacket from China and there is a “rock-type substance” in the collar, Rio Vista Avenue, Feb. 5, 11:41 a.m.
Possibly intoxicated man in dark brown coat with a goatee walking toward the movie theater, 17th Street, Feb. 5, 4:54 p.m.
Ex-girlfriend took a bunch of stuff while man was incarcerated, East Carter Avenue, Feb. 5, 5:14 p.m.
“Scrawny” husky eating chickens in the yard, taken to shelter, Skyline Drive, Feb. 6, 9:51 a.m.
Neighbor is harassing reporting and drew a vulgar image on his truck in the snow, Mountain View Drive, Feb. 6, 1:19 p.m.
Stop sign possibly run over, 29th Street and Central Avenue, Feb. 7, 4:49 p.m.
