Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 28, 11:32 a.m., 720 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, investigated, 5 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 13 minutes.
Dec. 30, 10:23 a.m., 698 Yellowstone Ave. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Dec. 31, 8:50 p.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Jan. 2, 1 p.m., 5 Arrowhead Drive. Chimney fire, extinguished, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
Jan. 3, 1 a.m., 105 Laurel Road. Structure fire, extinguished, 7 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 3 hours.
