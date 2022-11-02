Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Blaine V. Rasmussen, following too closely, crash, $200; Angela D. Schenk, failure to yield, crash, $100; Ona Kay Vacek, no valid registration, expired registration, $110; Michael T. Clarke, careless driving, crash, $210; Clarke, no valid registration, expired registration, $110; Charles Kendall-Browne Power, forfeiture, speeding, $133.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jacob C. Bash, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, $15.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Linda Krisjansons, Eastend, Saskatchewan, unsafe backing, crash, $210; Marcella C. Cordova, Powell, failure to stop at red light, crash, $200; Brandi Ciesielski, Riverton, failure to yield at yield sign, crash, $135; Justus W. Skeesick, Richmond Hills, Ga., careless driving, crash, $210.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Hunter Floyd, Nineveh, N.Y., illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, bench warrant issued; Floyd, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, bench warrant issued.
