Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 21, 12:09 p.m., Lane 19 and US 14A. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, traffic control, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 51 minutes.
Jan. 21, 4:25 p.m., 11th and Alger. Motor vehicle wreck, spread absorbent, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Jan. 22, 1:01 p.m., 124 Buena Vista. Smoke alarm, investigated, 2 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Jan. 24, 10:50 a.m., 2101 Roger Sedam Drive. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Jan. 24, 12:38 p.m., 938 19th Street. Gas leak, investigated, turned over to Black Hill Energy, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Jan. 25, 8:20 a.m., US 14-16-20 East. Motor vehicle accident, investigated. 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.