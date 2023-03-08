Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 1, 12:10 p.m., 785 County Road 3CQ, vehicle fire, extinguished, four units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours.
March 4, 3:42 p.m., 3107 Hardpan Ave., alarm, cancelled, two units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 4 minutes.
March 4, 9:19 p.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave., motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 10 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
