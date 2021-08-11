Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 5, 3:57 p.m., 2422 Mountain View, power line down, 2 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Aug. 5, 3:57 p.m., 19th and Sheridan, 2 car motor vehicle wreck, 4 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Aug. 6, 11:29 a.m. 2326 Newton Ave. Tree in a power line, turned over to city electric, 2 units and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 11 minutes.
Aug. 7, 7:37 p.m., Freedom and Big Horn. One car vehicle wreck, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Aug. 8, 6:28 p.m., Streamside Inn on North Fork Highway. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 59 minutes.
Aug. 9, 8:21 p.m., 3:37 p.m., MP 50 US 14-16-20 E. Car vs. motorcycle wreck, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 48 minutes.
Aug. 9, 9:20 p.m., at Dairy Queen on 8th Street. Two car crash, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.