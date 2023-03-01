Skippy is a 6 year old black Lab. He is a sweet boy that LOVES food but he definitely needs to lose some pounds, he is an excellent walker. He has lived with another dog in the past but we are not sure how he is with cats. Quinoa is a 3 year old Domestic Shorthair. She came to us with 4 other cats from a hoarding situation in Lander. This beautiful girl is timid at first but is very sweet. She gets along with other cats but we are not sure about dogs. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

