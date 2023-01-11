Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Tyler Schmeiser, $103; Poppy Keller, $135; Scott Trulik, $133; Daniel Azbill, $105; Jessica Smallwood, $133.

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Steven R. Gill, driving while license suspended – 2nd offense, $720; Gill, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $720; Jessica Smallwood, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Fabian Brann Phillips, criminal trespass, $220.

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Sabra Davis, Worland, $103; Donna Taylor, Powell, $15; Brendan Mchale, Watertown, Mass., $175; Kenneth W. Parker, Powell, $15; Cassi Jo Hammerness, Cardwell, Mont., $130; Riley Brown, Powell, $101; Colton Whitt, Thermopolis, $97.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Mona Teresa Hartling, Powell, valid driver’s license, guilty. Hartling, compulsory auto insurance – 1st offense, guilty. Jeffery Alan Wagoner, Bondurant, violating protection order, $220; Tyler Lynn, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140.

