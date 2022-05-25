CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Quason Greene; Greene has been bound over and a request has been made for an arraignment. Greene is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a drawn handgun.
State v. Justin Barrington; Barrington made a guilty plea by an Alford plea to one count of causing injury to a household member by restricting breathing. He was sentenced to three years supervised probation on a suspended 3-5 year prison sentence and will have to pay $200 in fees. Barrington was accused of choking another individual and pushing them into a household appliance in December.
