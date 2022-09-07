CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Robert Braulick; Braulick pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a controlled substance in plant form, no more than 3 ounces, a third or subsequent offense, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 5 years, a fine or not more than $5,000 or both. Braulick’s plea was the product of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to a state penal institution for a period of not less than 2 years and not more than 3 years, followed by 2 years of unsupervised probation. Braulick had been charged with driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 6 months, a fine of not more than $750 or both. The court dismissed this charge.
State v. Carolyn E. Wood; The court dismissed the charge against Wood that she committed property destruction and defacement, knowingly injuring the property of another without the consent of the owner, a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 6 months, a fine of not more than $750 or both. On Nov. 3, 2021, a bullet hole was found in the side of a garage located adjacent to the home of Wood’s relative, whom Wood shot towards. In November of last year, Wood was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery against her mother and one count against her child. Last week, Wood was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery by threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon on another person, one of her children.
