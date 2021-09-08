Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 31, 4:17 p.m., 321 Yellowstone. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Sept. 1, 4:06 a.m., 2203 Haugen Street. Burnt furnace motor, turned power off, 4 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Sept. 3, 2:29 p.m., 2108 12th Street. Smell of gas, investigated, 2 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
Sept. 3, 7:06 p.m., 1702 Mountain View Drive. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Sept. 4, 5:45 p.m., WYO 296 and Painter Road. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 5 minutes.
Sept. 5, 7:57 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave. Fire alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Sept. 6, 5:52 p.m., 193 Road 2AB. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
