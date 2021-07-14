Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 6, 11:36 a.m., 3464 U.S. 14-16-20 W, alarm at Triple Nickel ranch, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 11:57 a.m.
July 7, 3:39 p.m., 22 Slide Mountain Lane. Grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 51 minutes.
July 8, 3:10 p.m., U.S. 14-16-20 E and WYO 120. Trailer on fire, canceled, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 minute.
July 9, 9:53 a.m., 3464 U.S. 14-16-20. Fire alarm, canceled, unit and 27 personnel. Time in service: 2 minutes.
July 9, 6:01 p.m., , 4192 US 14-16-20 W. Assist search and rescue, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
July 10, 10:08 p.m., , 421 W Yellowstone, vehicle crash, 4 units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 22 minutes.
July 11, 2:44 a.m., 2901 Cougar Ave. Fire alarm, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
