Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
People driving by house yelling profanities, assistance given, Lane 8, Powell, March 14, 9:41 p.m.
Ex broke in last night and destroyed house, WYO 114, Powell, March 18, 12:49 p.m.
Two subjects got into fight, case opened, Mule Deer Lane, Cody, March 20, 6:10 p.m.
Traffic
Possible crash, case opened, County Road 6RT, Cody, March 17, 7 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, County Road 2AB, Cody, March 17, 8:58 p.m.
Driver cited, reason not listed, Stampede Avenue and 17th Street, Cody, March 19, 12:22 p.m.
Driver cited for failure to stop at stop sign, warned for speed, 17th Street, Cody, March 20, 12:34 a.m.
Other
Subjects showed and were walking around trying to get in house, County Road 8RA, Clark, March 14, 10:18 a.m.
Person assaulted by man at address, case opened, Road 7, Powell, March 14, 6:42 p.m.
Officer iniated activity, sign theft from last summer, completed, WYO 296 and WYO 120 N, Cody, March 16, 8:28 a.m.
Person went through five mailboxes and end of driveway, then five or six across the river, case opened, Begeman Lane, Cody, March 16, 12:44 p.m.
Listed person has horse trailer with two horses that need to be cared for, call unfounded, County Road 6EH, Cody, March 18, 1:02 p.m.
Two English shepherds lost in area, Lane 7, Powell, March 18, 4:35 p.m.
Subject tried to break into her home, Fredrick Lane, Meeteetse, March 18, 6:10 p.m.
Specialized red mountain bike stolen, case opened, WYO 295, Powell, March 19, 9:38 p.m.
Four horses on road, unable to locate, Lane 20 and Road 20, Cody, March 19, 10:11 p.m.
Shop door looks broken into, case opened, Ray Court, Powell, March 20, 11:34 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Michael Rosacci, 37, failure to comply with probation conditions for possession of controlled substance meth – 3rd or subsequent offense, March 17
Patrisha Hennings, 40, driving without headlights, and driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, March 19
Traffic
School bus violation, case opened, Beck Avenue, March 15, 9:24 a.m.
Chevy 2500 vs. Dodge journey, road blocked, no injury, County Road 2AB, March 15, 3:17 p.m.
Traffic stop on WYO 291, case opened, March 16, 9:15 a.m.
Sheriff’s office in pursuit of vehicle that was eventually stopped in Montana, US 14A, March 16, 9:31 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, 47 in a 30 zone, 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue, March 17, 12:46 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, Big Horn Avenue and North Lane, March 17, 3:04 p.m.
Driver cited for running red light on school bus, Depot Drive, March 17, 3:22 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for insurance and registration, Sheridan Avenue, March 18, 8:30 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash, case, opened, 10th Street and Rumsey Avenue, March 18, 2:28 p.m.
Vehicle passed three busses with extended stop arms,then stopped in middle of crosswalk to let child out, 12th Street, March 19, 8:47 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Big Horn Avenue, March 19, 1:06 p.m.
Driver cited for license restriction, 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue, March 19, 8:26 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for passenger headlight out, Big Horn Avenue, March 19, 9:41 a.m.
Driver cited for stop sign violation, Cougar Avenue and Jeremy Court, March 19, 9:51 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, Mountain View Drive, March 19, 10:02 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Canyon View Avenue, March 20, 11:57 p.m.
Other
Reporting party says someone is following him, assistance given, Granite Court, March 16, 9:09 a.m.
Skinny pit bull, white with tan spots, running around the area, no collar, Newton Avenue, March 16, 11:20 a.m.
Person apparently threw child in car then threatened them, assistance given, Yellowstone Avenue, March 16, 9:02 p.m.
Mattress next to dumpster, referred to other agency, Central Avenue and 29th Street, March 17, 12:36 p.m.
Black leather wallet lost with credit and debit cards, license and no blood card, Yellowstone Avenue, March 17, 3:05 p.m.
Neighbor’s dogs running-at-large, charged at kids, assistance given, Alger Avenue, March 17, 3:52 p.m.
Ongoing barking dog issue, unable to assist, Twin Creek Trail Avenue, March 17, 6:34 p.m.
Man in wheelchair causing disturbance at Juby’s Mobile Home Court, case opened, 19th Street, March 17, 9:55 p.m.
Cat caught in a trap, taken to shelter, Sheridan Avenue, March 18, 9:56 a.m.
Person threatening employees at Bargain Box Furniture Store, assistance given, Beck Avenue, March 18, 11:45 a.m.
Business broken into and all cabinets stolen sometime the night before, Sheridan Avenue, March 19, 8:05 a.m.
Bull running down highway, US 14-16-20 E, March 19, 11:45 a.m.
Neighbors smoking weed, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, March 19, 11:17 p.m.
Neighbors across the street left garage door open with many valuables inside, Buena Vista Avenue, March 20, 12:42 a.m.
Male subject made suicidal threats around 11:30 p.m. 3/19, requested welfare check, assistance given, March 20, 8:07 a.m.
Person claims father is stalking her, trying to “gather intel” on her for an open case, unfounded, Depot Drive, March 21, 12:13 a.m.
