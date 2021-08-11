CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners; The commissioners have submitted a motion for partial summary judgement on the plaintiffs’ first and second claims and to dismiss their third, fourth and fifth claims. The plaintiffs have filed for a declaratory judgement on the case, claiming the defense has not responded to their claims. The defendants have opposed this entry of default and are asking the court to reject it. In February 2020, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The plaintiffs claim the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both cases, which was denied for the second case. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brenda Roemmich; Roemmich admitted to breaking the terms of her probation in June by drinking alcohol. In March, she was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance – her third or subsequent offense. She was caught with marijuana and a marijuana pipe in an Alger Avenue alleyway in February 2019.
State v. Kyle Espinoza; Espinoza admitted to breaking the terms of his probation with his termination from the Park County Drug Court program, admitting to using meth and marijuana on two occasions in May, and unsuccessfully completing a sanction given out by his probation agent. In 2020 Espinoza pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. He was also given a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence and credit for 19 days served.
State v. Jordan Mickelson; Mickelson is scheduled for a Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 jury trial. He has pleaded not guilty to possessing a felony amount of controlled substance meth, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. He’s also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of controlled substances- 2nd offense in 10 years. Mickelson was found with .4 grams of liquid meth in a syringe and 0.5 grams of raw meth during a Cody traffic stop in January.
State v. Gerald Johnston; A Sept. 9 pretrial conference and Oct. 13 jury trial has been scheduled for Johnston. He has pleaded not guilty to a felony for burglary, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for unlawful use of a credit card for less than $1,000, charges carrying up to $750 in fines and 6 months in prison. In March, Johnston allegedly broke into a car and stole credit cards and about $600 cash before leading authorities on a cross-county chase into Montana. He is still in custody with $30,000 cash only bond.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; Aune’s attorney Travis Smith has argued the state has not been specific enough in its accusations and is combining two separate crimes together as one. It is demanding a bill of particulars as to how the alleged crime was committed. It is also accusing the state of filing subpoenas without notice to defense counsel. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Andrea Rodriguez; Rodriguez is out of custody on $5,000 cash bond and is only allowed to be in Natrona and Big Horn counties. She must wear a GPS ankle monitor as part of her bond conditions. After failing to keep in contact with probation agents and failing drug tests, Rodriguez had an underlying guilty plea for helping sell half an ounce of marijuana within 500 feet of school boundaries reimposed in spring 2018. She was given a 4-5 year suspended sentence, with credit for 161 days served. In lieu of more prison time, she was ordered to serve 5 years supervised probation, complete inpatient drug treatment and submit to random testing. Rodriguez absconded from her probation shortly after and her whereabouts were unknown until this June when she was arrested in Casper.
