CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joseph Robert Blevins, Jr.; Blevins’ sentence was modified by District Court Judge Bill Simpson allowing him to check into Park County Detention Center on or before Jan. 9 instead of checking in on Jan. 2.
Blevins was found guilty of possession of methamphetamines in August of last year and was sentenced to the Park County Detention Center for a period of not less than 180 days. He was also sentenced to 1 year of unsupervised probation. On Oct. 15, 2021, while officers were serving an arrest warrant, a meth pipe was found in the driver’s seat of Blevins’ car.
State v. Miranda Tristen Brewer; Brewer denied allegations made by the state in order to revoke her probation. She was charged in 2019 with two counts of abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, which are felonies punishably by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Brewer was charged with these crimes after a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a welfare check on a 69-year-old male in Meeteetse and found his residence in disarray, including a strong urine smell, sticky floors and trash everywhere. They also noticed he had lost a significant amount of weight. Brewer told deputies she was taking care of the male in exchange for rent. The male had to be taken to the hospital because of his poor health and emergency room staff told the deputies the male was living in dirty clothes, was dehydrated, malnourished and had bed sores. Brewer was subsequently arrested, and pleaded guilty to the charge. She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation in 2021. She now faces an evidentiary hearing to determine if her probation will be revoked.
State v. Steven Novakovich, Jr.; Novakovich pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated homicide by vehicle, one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and one count of conducting a turning violation.
He was charged with these offenses on Sept. 19 following the death of a Powell resident that stemmed from an Aug. 26 vehicle accident near milepost 6.8 on US 14A. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Kenneth Mark Hunter; Hunter pleaded not guilty to four counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of interfering with a peace officer. Possession of controlled substances is a felony while interference with a peace officer is a misdemeanor.
Hunter was charged with these offenses in October of last year when he gave three underage high school students marijuana. When officers attempted to execute a search warrant on his home, Hunter refused to answer the door. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Nathan Ray Kittle; Kittle pleaded not guilty to one count of endangering a child, one count of possessing a controlled substance, one count of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license plate and one count of operating a vehicle without insurance. Kittle allegedly committed these offenses in November of last year when he and his girlfriend were stopped at a Cody elementary school following reports Kittle was driving his child to school with a suspended driver’s license.
It was during that traffic stop that officers found meth in the car. Meth was also found in the couple’s home after officers executed a search warrant. He now faces a jury trial.
State v. Jacqueline N. Williams; Williams pleaded not guilty to one count of child abuse, which she allegedly committed in November of last year after choking her 15-year-old child and throwing him against a wall because he would not give her his cellphone. Child abuse is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both. Williams now faces a jury trial.
