Nox is a three and a half year old Domestic Shorthair. Nox is a sweet girl, shy at first but warms up quickly. She enjoys the company of other cats and looking out the window at the birds. Granola is a 2 year old Domestic Shorthair. Granola is a big boy which makes him extra cuddly! He likes being around other feline friends and occasionally going outside to sunbathe and bird watch. Adoption fees for adult cats (1 year or older) are just $20 until Saturday, January 28th, 2023. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

