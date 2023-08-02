Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
John R. Jenks, $180; Daniel Gorman, $15; David Haxton, $103; Cole A. Crawford, $170
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Parko, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Devon A. Brown, passenger over 12 years old with no seat belt, $10; Daniel James Shorts, driver with no seat belt, $25; Danielle N. Isabell, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $70; Nathan Allsup, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Senora G. Quarles, permits daily use, $85
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Laura Badcock, Lakeland, Fla., $103; Kevin Griffith, Yardville, N.J., $115; Samantha Stahlmann, Minneapolis, Minn., $97; Ben Uskoski, Battle Ground, Wash., $15; Samuel Bowen, Houston, Texas, $103; Darren Chris Kimbrell, Powell, Texas, $15; Winslow Perry, Bozeman, $140; Derek Vincent, Chelsea, Mass., $145; Deborah Patton, Bowling Green, Ohio, $103; Jennifer Carmical, Sioux Falls, S.D., $103; Ella Challis, Orem, Utah, $15; Oscar Vina, Rawlins, $145; Priscilla De La Torre, Denver, Colo., $105; Kelli Pederson, Cheyenne, $130; Cebrian Alvarez, Bozeman, $170; Jessica Lindemulder, Oakland, Calif., $105; Kent A. Brown, Magnolia, Texas, $195; Mary Duncan, Bauxite, Ark., $150; Russel L. Baer, Powell, $130; Wendy Gerbrands, Huntington Beach, Calif., $103; Manuelita Harding, Fort Washakie, $115; Cynthia O’Connor, Plymouth, Minn., $15
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Connelly Big Knife, Fort Washakie, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $560; Samuel J. Bickford, Billings, using natural bait in artificial bait area, $150; Winslow Perry, Bozeman, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Danielle N. Jolley, Powell, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Chad M. Hill, Powell, using natural bait in an artificial bait area, $150; Lloyd Ellison Chilcote, Albuquerque, N.M., possession of controlled substance, jail 120 days, 99 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,670; Chilcote, interference with peace officer, jail 120 days, 99 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,670; Christopher M. McGonagle, Norman, Okla., driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,070; McGonagle, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $1,070; Jeremy S. Boag, Billings, permits daily use, $85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.