Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Sept. 9, 3:34 p.m., MP 20 on US 14-16-20 W. Motor vehicle crash, assisted, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 1 minute.
Sept. 9, 4:13 p.m., 750 US 14-16-20 W. Assistance to SAR call, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 17 minutes.
Sept. 10, 11:14 a.m., 5 Mashey Club. Smell of gas, investigated, unfounded, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Sept. 10, 5:20 p.m., 907 Sheridan. Gas leak, investigated, 1 unit and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Sept. 11, 7:58 p.m., 31 McCullough Road. Grass fire, controlled burn, canceled, 2 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 9 minutes.
