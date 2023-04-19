Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Anna B. Elzey, $15; Michael Sellers, $15; Ross E. Vierria, $150; Jordan Jackson, $15; Wendy L. Salazar, $25.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Carlos S. Stretches, criminal trespass, jail 180 days, 95 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Caliber Ryann Duneman, passing when free from traffic, $90; Jaxson W. File, battery, $520; Jason J. Burke, property destruction under $1,000, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $500 in restitution, $220;

Russell W. Leffel, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Michael Dean Thompson, DUI of alcohol — 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $820; Joshua C. Zimmerman, compulsory auto insurance — 1st offense, $570; Wendy L. Salazar, driver with no seat belt, $25.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Luis Gevara, Katy, Texas, $103; Lynn Rose, Meeteetse, $15; Shane D. Nelson, Powell, $115; Leonard Cranford, Billings, $15; Melanie Lennon, Powell, $15; Albert Bennett, Craig, Colo., $103; Carmita Connal, Floral Park, N.Y., $130.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Charlie Senk, Bondurant, DUI of alcohol — 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Nickalus Meyers, Powell, no valid driver’s license, $150; Evelyn Drapper Coesens, Hyrum, Utah, passing in a no passing zone, $110; Jackson K. Long, Manderson, driving with a restricted license, $150; Uriah L. Hines, Riverton, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $150.

