Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Rae Lynn Edwards, $103; Sherri Machen, $15; Sabrina K. Hanson, $115; Roy L. Frye, $135; Jonathon Riley, $105;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Lewis P. Cornell, wasting or abandoning big game, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $6,000 in restitution, $570; Ericka L. Ward, valid driver’s license, $70; Guy T. McClure, DUI of alcohol - incapable of safely driving - 2nd offense, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $670; McClure, use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, $670; Mackinzie T. Chlarson, possession of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,270; Chlarson, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $1,270; Chance A. Norleen, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, $170; Anthony S. Holcomb, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450;
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Pardeep Singh, Malden, Mass., $140; Jack Smith, Oneonta, Ala., $15; John Zambito, Elba, N.Y., $15; Anna Novakova, Englewood, Colo., $150; Kim Derudder, Gillette, $105; Vera Kinach, Delta, British Columbia, $15; Justin Stinespring, Fairmont, W.V., $105; Ryan Zurcher, Powell, $15; Ya Chang, Denver, Colo., $105; Steven James Jackson, Johnstown, Colo., $15; Cole J. Mattson, Powell, $15; Justin Hooper, Annapolis, M.D., $125; Polly Benson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $15; Dawn Schultz, Brewster, Kan., $15; Danial Navas, Lake View Terrace, Calif., $145; Shawn Kelley, Sheridan, $180; Donald Fabiano, Ridgway, Pa., $15; Eric Norris, Roodhouse, Ill., $97; Stephen Pace, Scituate, Mass., $105; Logan Horton, Aiken, S.C., $15; Howard G. Hovivian, Florence, Mont., $103; Georell Magno, Dumont, N.J., $140; Roberta Oliver, Meeteetse, $103; Jamie Nield, Afton, $15; Emily Zamora, Corpus Christi, Texas, $165;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kenneth A. Jaeger, Lewistown, Mont., operating oversize vehicle without permission or daytime permit, $240; Ya Chang, Denver, Colo., no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Troy A. Kelly, Green River, DUI of alcohol - incapable of safely driving - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 month unsupervised probation, $670; Eduard Lavric, Des Moines, Wash., failure to stop at port of entry, $440; Robert J. Kahrmann, Vancouver, Wash., fishing without a license by a person 14 years and older, $250
