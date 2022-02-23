Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Clinton Brower, 34, domestic assault, Feb. 18
Carl Dale, 34, unlawful contact to recklessly cause bodily injury, Feb. 19
Beverly Dale, 46, possession of controlled substance, Feb. 19
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of WYO 290 and Warren Street in Meeteetse, 3:20 p.m. Feb. 15.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol on US 14A in Powell, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 16.
Caller slid off the road and is in a ditch on US 14-16-20 East, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 16.
A vehicle and a deer collided at the intersection of County Road 3DX and Creek Lane in Cody, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 17.
Camper has blown over on WYO 120 South in Cody, 10:35 a.m. Feb. 18.
Vehicle rollover near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 6 in Powell with no injuries, 9:35 p.m. Feb. 19.
Other
Deceased woman found at home on County Road 2AC in Cody, 5:05 a.m. Feb. 13.
Deputies assisted Powell Police near the intersection of West Coulter Avenue and South Division Street, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 13.
Caller wants to talk to a deputy about a flag being stolen and flagpole being vandalized on US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 12:35 p.m. Feb. 14.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on Main Street in Ralston, 2:50 p.m. Feb. 14.
A lab dog was hit and then took off towards the gravel pit on US 14A in Powell. A small black and white dog was with it, 6:20 p.m. Feb. 14.
Packages taken out of mailboxes on Road 7 in Powell, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 15.
Assault reported on River View Drive, 9:10 a.m. Feb. 15.
A 72-year-old man was found deceased on Main Street in Ralston, 1 p.m. Feb. 15.
Female basset hound dog with a pink collar named “Rizo” lost from Road 10 in Powell, 9:40 p.m. Feb. 15.
Young white and tan beagle dog with a tan collar stray on Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 15.
Caller said someone lets their dogs loose and they chase the cattle on US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
Gun found on County Road 3EXS in Cody, 10:10 a.m. Feb. 17.
Road 10 in Powell caller is being scammed and gave out financial information. Deputies provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 17.
Stray black lab dog with a purple collar named “Yahtzee” stray on Lane 8 in Powell, 4:15 p.m. Feb. 18.
Littering reported on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 18.
Verbal and physical domestic dispute between two people without weapons on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 18.
A cow is laying down but is not in the road, near WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9 p.m. Feb. 18.
Verbal and physical domestic dispute between two people on Bunn Lane in Clark, 11:35 p.m. Feb. 18.
Drug related investigation on Bunn Lane in Clark, 2 a.m. Feb. 19.
Caller is taking care of a property on Road 13 in Powell and left the door open to the house and it looks like someone tried to pry the shop door open, 1:40 p.m. Feb. 19.
Male hitchhiker came to residence on Warren Street in Meeteetse looking to stay. Deputies provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Shane Williamson, 35, warrant x2, Feb. 16
Dana Knight, 60, aggravated assault, unlawful contact, carrying a concealed weapon in a licensed establishment and breach of peace, Feb. 16
Anna Adams, 46, possession of controlled substances, driving with a suspended license, probation violation, Feb. 18
Katie Gates, 27, warrant, Feb. 19
Anthony Holcomb, 41, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, Feb. 20
Disturbance
Sheridan Avenue caller would like a person trespassed from a bar because of the disturbance they caused the previous night. Reported at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 17.
Grandmother causing a disturbance with nursing staff over grandson who is a patient on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9 a.m. Feb. 17.
Fight going on outside the Silver Dollar on Sheridan Avenue that has possibly moved to the street, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 20.
Traffic
Someone did a burnout in the Brewgards parking lot the previous night and sprayed the caller’s building with rocks on Mountain View Drive, breaking some windows. Reported at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 15
Parking problem reported on a red Jeep parked in Sheridan Avenue alleyway. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 15.
Fender bender involving a 1996 maroon Toyota Tacoma on 10th Street, 8:05 a.m. Feb. 16.
Semi truck trying to back down the hill on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
Traffic complaint filed on silver Mitsubishi Outlander on 17th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
Someone took out a man’s fence on Gentle Street this morning, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 16.
Driver backed into a woman’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Yellowstone Avenue and left. The vehicle was parked on the west side of a building, 11:55 a.m. Feb. 16.
White car with expired license plates on Canyon Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Cougar Avenue woman talked to an officer about someone trying to break into her car this morning, 3:55 p.m. Feb. 16.
White 2015 Dodge truck and black Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and 22nd Street. There were no injuries or airbag deployment, 10:50 a.m. Feb. 17.
REDDI report filed on a gold Chevy car on Big Horn Avenue, being operated by a driver who appears to be intoxicated and is stumbling around. Officers were unable to locate him at 11:20 p.m. Feb. 17.
Hit and run accident was reported near the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue but the caller is not sure where it happened. Officers provided assistance at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 18.
Fender bender in 17th Street parking lot, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard’s Funeral Home to old Riverside Cemetery at 3 p.m. Feb. 18. Officers provided assistance.
Man said there is a black Ford Raptor he needs moved so a semi truck can get in a Beck Avenue parking lot. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 a.m. Feb. 21.
Other
Male border collie dog keeps getting loose from Parkway RV Park on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 15.
South Chugwater Drive woman has questions in regards to her roommate. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 16.
Dog has been out all day in the snow on A Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 16.
Canyon Avenue resident made an extra patrol request, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Caller said there are still two children at their day care on Sheridan Avenue and they cannot get a hold of their parents. The caller is trying to get the Department of Family Services number. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Two dogs, a white husky and a greyhound, seen traveling at large on 19th Street headed toward the Cody Law Enforcement Center, 10:05 p.m. Feb. 16.
Sunshine Avenue business owner said it looked like someone tried to gain entry to his worker’s cars. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Someone stole from a liquor store on 17th Street at 10 a.m. Feb. 16. Reported at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 16.
Small female black lab dog with a choke chain lost from Wyoming Avenue, 3:25 p.m. Feb. 16.
Welfare check requested on a man slumped over in a white sedan parked behind an RV on Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 18.
Canyon View Court man has questions in regards to someone who tried to jump in his car. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 18.
Dead deer in Simpson Avenue yard. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 18.
Person intoxicated in a grey Ford Ranger parked at the corner of 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 10:20 a.m. Feb. 18.
German wirehair dog with a black collar that looks like a handle with no name tag is lost on Big Horn Avenue, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 18.
Dogs are not being let inside when it’s 0 degrees out on Rocky Road. They are also not being fed and are outside right now. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 18.
Fraud reported involving a Beartooth Drive caller who bought $1,500 worth of gift cards. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 18.
Children in the apartment complex next door to the caller on 29th Street keep coming over and damaging their items. On Feb. 18 the side panels on a camper were dented. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m Feb. 18.
Extra patrols requested over the weekend on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3 p.m. Feb. 18.
Credit card found outside apartment on 29th Street, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 18.
Stray animal near the intersection of Cover Street and Rio Vista Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 18.
Black lab pitbull mix dog with a white diamond on their chest stray near The Meatery on Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 4:20 a.m. Feb. 19.
Woman on 29th Street said her neighbor’s boys have been breaking items on her property. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 19.
Assault reported on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 a.m. Feb. 20.
Woman said her mom might be fighting with her niece on 34th Street. It is unknown whether there are drugs, alcohol or weapons involved. All this information is coming from a son in North Dakota, 2:05 p.m. Feb. 20.
Neighbor was cleaning his gun on 23rd Street and it went off, sending a bullet through his house. There were no injuries, 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
Bleistein Avenue woman wants to talk to an officer about a neighbor she is having issues with, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.