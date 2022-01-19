Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kay Bessey, speeding, $118; Jane Gilvary, speeding, $110; Katherine Perusich, failure to stop at red light, $100; Gretl Class, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; James Brady III, speeding in a school zone, $165; Lindsey Wilson, speeding, $103; Anissa Medina, careless driving, $150, $10; Mackinzie Chlarson, no liability insurance, crash, $400, $10, no valid driver license, $150; Jade Sagner, no liability insurance, crash, $600, $10; Kaitlin Overfield, failure to yield/stop at a stop sign, $100; Jake Edgar, no headlights/one headlight, $110;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ginger Langdon, failure to yield/stop at a stop sigh, crash, $200; Erana Martin, no liability insurance, $400, $10, speeding, $122; Thomas Allen, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Mackenzie Cheney, no liability insurance, crash, $600, $10, careless driving, crash, $200.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Laura Miears, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Sage Miears, disorderly conduct, $300, $10;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.