Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 10, 222 County Road 6, 2:31 p.m. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 minute.
Feb. 11, 926 Canyon Ave., 10:08 p.m. Smell of gas, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Feb. 14, 229 Jenni Lane, 4:57 p.m. Smoke alarm, investigated, 4 units and 27 personnel. Time in service: 5:25 p.m.
Feb. 15, 620 Yellowstone Ave., 9:55 a.m. Car over hill, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Extricated driver from vehicle. Time in service: 10:45 a.m.
