CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Robert Demoney; Demoney pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances – 3rd or subsequent offense, 2 counts for being under the influence of controlled substance meth. A presentence investigation will occur before his sentencing. Demoney was found with meth residue, drug paraphernalia and tested positive for meth during a traffic stop in September 2020, and tested positive for meth again in another traffic stop in October 2020. He has been in custody since this September with a $5,000 cash only bond.
State v. Sascha Hess; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Hess’ probation. He is accused of overdosing near the Montana border on meth and heroin, with marijuana also found in his system in December. He is scheduled for a Feb. 15 evidentiary hearing. Hess has been in custody since Jan. 26 with a $25,000 cash/surety bond. In July, Hess pleaded guilty to possession of more than 3 grams meth and delivery of controlled substance morphine. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $100 restitution, $525 in court fees and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. From that charge, Hess was caught possessing 4.4 grams of meth, and sold morphine to a confidential informant.
State v. Ryan Eskeli; Eskeli has pleaded not guilty to three charges of receiving or delivering child pornography. Each of the charges carries a 5-12 year prison sentence. Authorities say Eskeli received and distributed photos and videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts from 2020-2021 on the internet. He has been in custody since Dec. 2 with a $100,000 cash only bond.
