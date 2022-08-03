Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nicholas Suizzo, $85; Krista Dunning, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael L. Kidd, DUI, jail 120 days, 118 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $520 fees and fines; Jacob Frost, careless driving, $240; Abel A. Cordero, restricted license, $140; Joshua D. Micek, failure to display valid license plates, stickers or permits, $100; Micek, compulsory auto insurance, $570; Joshua D. Kinderkecht, improper numbering on watercraft, $100; Luke Ellsbury, dogs at large, $120.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Wilson Maytham, Basalt, Colo., $105; Maciej Balwas, Naperville, Ill., $103; Samuel Chen, Denver, $135; Zachary Wingo, Livingston, Mont., $150; Cameron S. Schmidt, Powell, $135; Colton Hubbell, Osburn, Idaho, $225; Austin Joslyn, Casper, $195; Whitney Ault, Klamath Falls, Ore., $150; Joseph A. Wooden, Wapiti, $103; Carl Hulsey, Mountain Bark, Ala., $105; Kathryn Berggren, Menlo Park, Calif., $120; Nye Jackson, Vestavia Hills, Ala., $125; Blaine Turner, Yuba City, Calif., $105; Dylan Leon, Pinner, United Kingdom, $160; Donald Burkholder, Womelsdorf, Pa., $97; Paul Strobel, Eagan, Minn., $155; Rodrick Peterson, Meeteetse, $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Karyn Hodges, Summer Shade, Ky., expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; John Kuchinski, Cooke City, theft under $1,000, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270 fees and fines, $24 restitution; Dennis Jones, Shawnee, Okla., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Michael Koditek, Longmont, Colo., fishing without a license, $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.