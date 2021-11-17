CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; An Aug. 31, 2022 pretrial conference and Oct. 31, 2022 jury trial has been set for the case that will be heard in Lander. Barbara Campbell is accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Carolyn Wood; Wood is facing four felonies for aggravated assault and battery, charges carrying a combined 35 years in prison and $35,000 in fines. She is accused of shooting a gun in a public space in early November. Wood is still in custody with a $25,000 cash only bond.
State v. Sara Sanchez; Sanchez put in a request to have her evidentiary hearing delayed until an unrelated case is resolved. She has denied the state’s most recent petition to revoke her probation. Sanchez already had her probation revoked in April after pleading guilty to getting into two different physical altercations with her ex-girlfriend. Her original sentence of 3-5 years in prison was suspended again and 9 years supervised probation reimposed. In July 2017, she was found with 3.45 grams of meth, kept in the presence of her child, sold 7 grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016 and was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for meth kingpin Bill Lee.
State v. Robert Underwood; Underwood has made an unopposed request to delay his trial to March. The trial is expected to take four days. He is facing a felony charge for accessory to illegal harvesting of game, a charge carrying up to 2 years in prison and $5,000-$10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for failing to attach coupons to a harvested carcass and accessory before or after the fact, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $2,000 in fines. The charges are related to an October 2012 incident involving a bighorn sheep hunt in Park County.
State v. Russell Vick; Vick is accusing the Park County Attorney’s Office of intentionally waiting until he was sentenced in other counties before filing his case so it could charge him with a felony. He has made a request that this charge be dismissed. The state has denied this charge and has requested the motion be dismissed. Vick is facing a felony charge for taking a bighorn sheep without the proper license – his third charge for this crime, which carries up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing 2 misdemeanors for committing accessory in relation to those harvests. Vick is accused of illegally hunting sheep on the South Fork in 2012 along with Oklahoma resident Robert Underwood.
State v. Noah Douglass-Wiley; Douglass-Wiley had his bond set at $35,000 cash-only after an arraignment hearing on Nov. 9. He is facing charges for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Douglass-Wiley is accused of stealing $36,000 in merchandise from Walmart in October.
State v. Zakary Diller; The defendant has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, theft of property valued $1,000 or more, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Diller is accused of stealing five guns and other artifacts during an alleged burglary at Old Trail Town in August. He is still in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $50,000 cash-only bond.
