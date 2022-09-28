Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Frank Wilson, 52, warrant, Sept. 21.
Travis Rednour, 39, warrant, Sept. 21.
Michael Preator, 44, DUI, open container of alcoholic beverage, Sept. 23.
Robert Jackson, 68, property destruction $1000 or more, criminal trespass, Sept. 24.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 11 in Powell said there is a physical altercation, 10:08 p.m. Sept. 23.
Traffic
Caller on Road 6WX in Cody was tailgated by a white truck pulling a trailer, tried to pass on a double yellow and was last seen headed eastbound on Sheridan, 11:36 a.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Road 5 and Lane 11 in Powell says a smaller car, tan in color, parked in lane of travel. Caller did not see anyone. Deputy provided assistance, 4:54 p.m. Sept. 19.
Motor vehicle crash, Road 1AB in Clark, caller states it looks like mailboxes in area have been hit by a vehicle at some point last night, 7:13 a.m. Sept. 24.
Motor vehicle crash, US 14-16-20 E in Cody, car vs. deer with airbag deployment, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 24.
Other
Caller on Mustang Lane in Cody says there are three cows that went through the fence and would also like assistance getting them off the property. Deputy provided assistance, 10:08 a.m. Sept. 18.
Caller on Road 19 in Powell says there is a red pickup on the property stealing multiple items. They have a travel trailer with them, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 18.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell is receiving threatening text messages. Deputy provided assistance, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 18.
Caller on Road 3EX in Cody says that there is someone trying to hook up a boat and leave with it, 5:50 a.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Skull Creek Road in Cody says that a person threatened them with a gun, 6:39 a.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody says a person is harassing other campers, 3:36 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller on Richland Trail in Clark has had some vandalism and items stolen from the residence, 8:26 a.m. Sept. 20.
Caller on Road 6NQ in Cody said equipment stolen from this location. Deputy provided assistance, 2:26 p.m. Sept. 20.
69-year-old deceased male found on Road 10 in Powell, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 20.
Caller on Sage Drive in Cody says that the people at the end of the road drive with no license plates all the time, 10:13 a.m. Sept. 22.
Caller on Main Street in Ralston says there are two new bikes out behind this building. Deputy provided assistance, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 22.
Caller on Barrows Road in Powell says persons are being harassed. Deputy provided assistance, 2:04 p.m. Sept. 22.
Search and rescue call at Valley Ranch Road, and Road 6WX in Cody, person fell off horse, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 23.
Search and rescue call, male subject, medical issue, does not think it is safe to ride out on horse, 6:25 a.m. Sept. 24.
Caller on McCullough Drive in Cody says there is a person trying to get in that is not supposed to be there, 7:51 a.m. Sept. 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Forest Boluyt, 34, DUI and careless driving, Sept. 20.
Peter Deg, 28, driving while under suspension, red light violation, and probation violation, Sept. 21.
Jennifer Phillips, 40, hit and run with injury, failure to yield to pedestrian, Sept. 21.
Catherine Calbazana, 45, Orem, Utah, warrant, Sept. 23.
Danielle Jolley, 34, Powell, warrant, Sept. 24.
McKenzie Garrett, 24, Wake Forest, N.C., DUI and speeding, Sept. 25.
Marco Garcia, 22, probation violation, Sept. 25.
Joseph McFarland Jr., 22, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Sept. 25.
Joseph McFarland, Sr., 58, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Sept. 25.
Disturbance
Caller on Big Horn Avenue said music is very loud. Officer provided assistance, 5:59 p.m. Sept. 20.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says female keeps slamming door and arguing with someone. Officer provided assistance, 11:58 p.m. Sept. 20.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue grey Chevy Silverado vs. silver Dodge 2500, vehicles backed into each other, 3:28 p.m. Sept. 20.
Caller on 23rd Street reporting a hit-and-run, caller’s vehicle is damaged, it is a white Toyota Prius with temporary tags, 4:16 p.m. Sept. 21.
Motor vehicle crash reported on Sheridan Avenue. Caller’s juvenile son is witness. Non-injury and non-blocking. Caller parked vehicle was hit by another that left, 4:32 p.m. Sept. 21.
Motor vehicle crash on 8th Street, grey Toyota Sienna backed into grey Toyota Tacoma, no injury, in a parking lot. Officer issued a citation, 10:39 a.m. Sept. 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue hit-and-run, delayed reporting, blue Dodge, 11:38 a.m. Sept. 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Rumsey Avenue. Red car rear ended caller while parked. Officer provided assistance, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 24.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Grey Dodge Ram vs. grey Grand Cherokee with no plates, officer issued a warning, 9:58 a.m. Sept. 24.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue. Newer silver Dodge almost ran caller off road, currently at Good 2 Go. Gone upon officer arrival, 7:03 p.m. Sept. 25.
Other
Caller on Canyon View Avenue says dog in crates in back of grey Ford truck been there for three hours. Officer provides assistance, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 20.
Underage smokers on 10th Street in Cody, 8:07 a.m. Sept. 21.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue says there is a vehicle parked on the property and it shouldn’t be there. Officer provided assistance, 1:46 p.m. Sept. 21.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there’s a backhoe doing work to the lawn and its hanging out into traffic and there aren’t any cones or anything. Gone upon arrival, 2:11 p.m. Sept. 21.
Caller on 23rd Street says one of her clients was scammed and she wants to talk to an officer about it. Officer provided assistance, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 21.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue is concerned that a male is harassing caller and his wife and would like to speak to an officer, 5:03 p.m. Sept. 21.
Caller on Cougar Avenue says there is a truck parked outside of her house for the last couple of hours, officer provided assistance, 7:23 p.m.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue says he is concerned about his neighbor. Neighbor is in his mid-30s, but the caller is concerned because mail is piling up and there has been no activity in the house. Officer provided assistance, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 21.
Caller on 11th Street is being harassed by a tenant. Officer provided assistance, 9:46 a.m. Sept. 23.
Caller on 26th Street said neighbor is still hoarding cats and would like to talk to the Code Enforcement Officer, 1:52 p.m. Sept. 23.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reporting an intoxicated male subject in dark clothing. Officer provided assistance, 1:16 a.m. Sept. 24.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said large black dog charged and bit caller’s dog, did not draw blood on dog. No owners around. Officer provided assistance, 3:53 p.m. Sept. 24.
Caller requesting welfare check on Stolt Street. Caller says her mom had called a friend a while ago and said she was not doing okay and was crying after the call. The caller can’t get a hold of her. Officer provided assistance, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said somebody was trying to come in to camper, saw and heard handle moving. Didn’t see anyone when the caller went outside. Officer provided assistance, 9:12 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller requesting welfare check on her brother that she has not heard from since last Sunday Sept. 18 on Cowgill Road. Officer provided assistance, 9:24 p.m. Sept. 26.
