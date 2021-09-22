Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Traffic
Single vehicle rollover near the intersection of Jack Creek Access Road and County Road 4IX in Meeteetse with no injuries or blockage, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 12.
Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy about trucks speeding up and down the road near the intersection of Lane 6 and WYO 295. Deputies provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 13.
Black Angus cow on road ¾ mile west of Road 5 on Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 13.
Debris in roadway on US 14A in Powell, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 13.
County road signs stolen from near the intersection of Lane 11 and the Road 6 spur in Powell, 8:10 a.m. Sept. 14.
Unknown number of cattle in the road on WYO 294 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 14.
WYO 114 caller in Deaver missing a black male lab dog and a female boxer, both without collars, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 14.
REDDI report filed on a vehicle all over the road and flashing alcohol bottles to the collar near the intersection of US 14A and Road 14 in Powell. Deputies were unable to assist at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
Three horses out, one of which in a cattle guard, near the intersection of County Road 3EX and US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 2:25 a.m. Sept. 15.
REDDI report filed on pick up truck all over the road on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 12 a.m. Sept. 18.
Motor vehicle rollover on County Road 6WX in Cody, 1:50 p.m. Sept. 18.
More than 10 cows were out in the road near the intersection of County Road 6UU and County Road 6WX in Cody, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18.
Six cows on the road near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 18.
Other
Caller has concerns about dogs and puppies on Road 15 in Powell, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 13.
Phone fraud reported on Morgan Lane in Cody in which the caller did provide money, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller on Lane 13 ½ in Powell is accused of letting cattle out and would like a deputy and a brand inspector. Deputies provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Two dogs running at large in the WYO 294 area in Powell. One is an English Pointer and the other a black Pyrenees, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 13.
Domestic situation reported on County Road 8VC in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 13.
Caller has second hand info a hay truck struck a wire on Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 14.
US 14A in Powell caller said he thinks there is a truck going out to steal things from their property. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 p.m. Sept. 14.
U-Haul parked near the intersection of Fulton Street and Mondell Avenue in Meeteetse that the caller believes does not belong to the new owner. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Sept. 16.
Caller lost a black and white blue tick hound with no collar from WYO 295 in Powell, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 17.
US 14-16-20 West employer would like to speak to a deputy about a caller that was let go. Deputies provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Sarah Glass, 42, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, Sept. 16
Ryan McSween, 38, public intoxication, Sept. 18
Stephanie McSween, 36, driving under the influence, failure to maintain a single lane, careless driving, Sept. 18
Joshua Hebert, 26, attempting to defraud a urine test, Sept. 18
Tobe Leidholt, 37, warrant for probation violation, Sept. 19
Disturbance
Caller said neighbors at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue have a dog locked in the bathroom whining. Officers were unable to assist at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 14.
Dogs barking for several hours on Draw Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Sept. 15.
Someone screaming and yelling to the north of Sheridan Avenue on 12th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 a.m. Sept. 16.
Neighbor’s dog constantly barking all hours of the night and day near the intersection of Monte Vista Avenue and Gentle Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 16.
Kerper Boulevard man said his neighbor’s dog has been barking for more than four hours. Officers provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Sept. 18.
Traffic
Caller backed into car in the Cody Middle School parking lot on Cougar Avenue with no injuries or blockage, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14.
Two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Alger Avenue and 17th Street with no injuries or blockage, 7:55 a.m. Sept. 14.
Car almost hit caller and his daughter at Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue while they were walking. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 14.
Fender bender at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14.
Vehicle abandoned at the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue by the air pumps. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 15.
Blue and purple bus was abandoned four weeks ago on 16th Street behind Albertsons with no license, no occupants, and the doors open, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 15.
Crash between a white Ford Mustang a white GMC pickup near the intersection of 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue with no air bag deployment. Police issued a citation at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 15.
Man in a big old truck blocking the entrance to Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street and called the caller’s granddaughter names. Officers provided assistance at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 15.
Parking problem reported at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 16.
REDDI report filed on man drinking a beer as he went through the bank drive-thru at First Bank of Wyoming on Eighth Street in a grey Honda. The vehicle left five minutes ago and the driver was wearing a dark colored hat and was described as “scruffy” looking. Officers were unable to locate him at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 16.
Traffic complaint filed on white minivan speeding through the school zone and cutting across lanes, cutting off two other vehicles. They were last seen in the area of the Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue headed towards Powell. The driver is a blonde woman with a ponytail, grey sweatshirt, glasses, and was accompanied by an older man. Officers were unable to locate them at 3:55 p.m. Sept. 16.
Road hazard near the intersection of 11th Street and Salsbury Avenue, 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
Motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 19th Street in which the caller hit a stop sign. Officers provided assistance at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 17.
Motor vehicle crash at the Billings Clinic on Yellowstone Avenue with no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. Sept. 17.
Green Pontiac cab with no license plates pulled out into traffic going the wrong way near the 13th Street hill on Heart Mountain Street and then pulled around the block and tailgated the caller to his home. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 17.
Concrete blocks are in the alleyway that runs north-south behind Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 17.
Silver Subaru at the Albertsons entrance with a dog inside. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 17.
Horse on the side of the road near the intersection of 29th Street and Central Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Parking problem reported on vehicle parked on Conifer Lane for a week with someone suspected to be living inside. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Sept. 18.
Vehicle backed into another vehicle at O’Reilly Auto Parts while officer on scene, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller at Subway on 17th Street says she was told someone blew into a breathalyzer so she could drive, said she had been drinking and this was not the first time it had happened, unable to locate, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 19.
Vehicle hit parked car on Rumsey and Ninth, citation given for careless driving, 11:39 a.m. Sept. 20.
Vehicle crash at Sunrise Motor Inn on 8th Street, 4:47m p.m. Sept. 20.
Other
Welfare check requested on 34th Street for caller’s 79-year old mother who as COVID-19 and has not been reached by phone, 8:35 a.m. Sept. 14.
Theft reported at Walmart from the past, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 14.
Mother said her son pushed her and then left their Mountain View Drive residence. He was last seen heading towards McDonalds and the mother can’t go after him because she has to take care of an 8-month-old child. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 14.
Welfare check requested on man at the Beartooth Inn on US 14-16-20 East as he is very intoxicated and not acting like himself. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. Sept. 14.
Dealer license plate went missing about a week previous from Fremont Motors on Big Horn Avenue, 8:40 a.m. Sept. 15.
Caller reported their vehicle was damaged on Sept. 11 on Stampede Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 15.
Woman lost her Western brown wallet with a driver’s license, credit card and $120 inside from Wyoming Avenue, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 15.
Phone scam reported on Bleistein Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
A Street woman wants to speak to an officer about telling her neighbor not to speak to her children. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15.
There was a conflict between a male and female employee at WYOld West Taproom on 13th Street. The woman has left but the man is still working. There are about 5-7 men standing around the building that are related to the woman, believed to be waiting for the man. They have been asked to leave and won’t. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 15.
Woman lost her phone when she left it on the roof of her car and drove off 15 days ago at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue. Reported at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 16.
Person was seen pacing in front of Probation and Parole on Stampede Avenue about 30 minutes after drinking a beer and then driving away in a 1998 maroon Ford Winstar with unknown license plates. Officers were unable to locate them at 11:55 a.m. Sept. 16.
Tri Power Court woman would like to speak to an officer about someone possibly being in her home this morning. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Sept. 16.
Woman wants to report a break in to the camper she is living in on 32nd Street and also the theft of her friend’s prescription pills. The caller doesn’t know when it actually happened, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 17.
Caller said the 14th Street dumpster has maggots in it and smells really bad. Officers were unable to assist at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 17.
Underage smokers found in the boys bathroom at Cody High School on 10th Street, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17.
Dead fawn on West Rocky Road. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 17.
Caller on 31st Street said their neighbor lets their blue heeler mix dog out who isn’t friendly, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 18.
Resident on 29th Street was scammed out of some money trying to buy an RV online, 9:40 a.m. Sept. 18.
Man urinating in public at WYOld West Taproom on 13th Street. Officers issued a warning at 12 p.m. Sept. 18.
Dubois resident said she was involved in a phone scam involving gift cards at Albertsons and Walmart when she was in town on Sept. 15. Officers were unable to assist at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 18.
Caller who is travelling on vacation was sent gift cards from Albertsons and Walmart from scammers. Officers were unable to assist at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 18.
Man had his black iPhone 10 with a clear case stolen from his car at the Rodeo West Exxon on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Property damage to the window of a church van at First Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 18.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she has been poisoned since June. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Winhof Lane resident reported credit card fraud that occurred the previous week. They have already contacted the credit card company. Officers provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 19.
Caller in Cody area wants to talk to officer about granddaughter who’s not contacting her but grandmother believes she is in the area due to a Facebook post, 7:20 p.m. Sept. 19.
Caller said house on B Street looks vandalized, someone moved out two weeks ago, 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20.
Man reporting theft of trailer, camping gear and Razor ATV on West Yellowstone Ave. Assistance given, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 20.
Game warden says dispatch got report that people were bow hunting late at night in the area of Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club, 8:35 p.m. Sept. 20.
Two people dressed like clowns in blacked out SVU on Skyline Drive, unable to locate, 9:26 p.m. Sept. 20.
