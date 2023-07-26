CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Gilberto Ortiz; Ortiz pleaded not guilty to delivering a controlled substance, namely hydrocodone. It is a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years and/or a maximum $10,000 fine. Ortiz was given a $25,000 cash-only bond and was ordered not to leave the state of Wyoming without permission from a judge. He was further ordered to have no contact with any witnesses in this case. Ortiz was initially charged in August of 2016 with delivering hydrocodone within Park County after he allegedly sold eight tablets to a confidential informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. He now faces a jury trial in December.
State v. Joshua Maxwell Michelman; Michelman’s case was transferred back to Park County Circuit Court after reaching a plea agreement which amended his felony charge to a misdemeanor charge, namely possession of a controlled substance in a liquid form. Michelman was originally charged in December of last year with two counts of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely THC. One count was a felony since he allegedly possessed a felony amount of THC, which is more than 3/10 of a gram. The other count was a misdemeanor since he allegedly possessed THC in an amount less than 3/10 of a gram. Michelman allegedly committed the offense in October of last year in Meeteetse. He had been stopped for speeding when the officer smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. The rest of the plea agreement will be worked out in Circuit Court.
State v. Benjamin Bradley Daniels; Daniels pleaded guilty to one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a felony, and to one count of driving while under the influence of alcohol, his 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, which is a misdemeanor. His guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement. For count one, Daniels was sentenced to the Wyoming State Department of Corrections for a period of 18 to 22 months with credit for 85 days served. For count two, he was sentenced to serve six months in the Park County Detention Center. Daniels committed the offense in September of last year after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on Hillcrest Drive. The officer who found Daniels saw a rifle on the front passenger seat and smelled alcohol coming from Daniels. Due to numerous convictions, including felony strangulation of a household member, criminal entry, interference with a peace officer, public indecency, driving while under the influence and unlawful contact, Daniels was not allowed to possess a firearm, the affidavit said. After his change of plea, Daniels was remanded to the Park County Sheriff’s Office to serve his sentence.
