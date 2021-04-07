Rohen Hoskins Posey was born March 29, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Allyson and Skyler Posey of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces.
Rohen joins siblings Riley, 5, and Reed, 3.
Grandparents are Tara and Ken Posey, Kim and Mike Wilson, Mitch Asay.
Great-grandparents are Biff and Linda Beck, Gary and Eldamae Jensen, Emily Loberg and Jamie Posey.
Eli Gordon Hinders was born March 28, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Samantha and Gordon Hinders of Cody.
He weighed 9 pounds 4 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Eli joins sibling Mabel Lee, 2.
Grandparents are Chris and Brenda Weber, and Glenn and Laureen Hinders.
Jeremiah Craig was born March 29, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jessee and Kennedy Craig of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 18.25 inches long.
Jeremiah joins sibling Gabriel, 4.
Grandparents are Lee and Starla Craig, and Paul and Kay Lanchbury.
Madison Jean Cushman was born March 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Emily and Harley Cushman of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Dan and Barbara Cushman, Matt McGinley, and Ernie and Lea Hottell.
Justin Jay Critchfield was born March 30, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Charee and Cameron Critchfield of Otto.
He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.
Justin joins siblings Adelaide, 8, Bryant, 6, Oakley, 4, and Everly, 2.
Grandparents are Susan and Jay Neves, and Brad and Terrie Critchfield.
