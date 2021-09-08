CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jordan Mickelson; Mickelson is facing charges for possessing controlled substance meth, a felony carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. He’s also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of controlled substances – 2nd offense in 10 years, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750 in fines. Mickelson is accused of possessing 0.5 grams of meth in powder form and 0.4 grams in liquid form in his truck during a traffic stop in January. He is scheduled for a 10 a.m. Friday change of plea and sentencing.
State v. Ashtin Drake; Drake’s attorney submitted a request to have her sentencing continued as the prosecution and defendant are working to possibly reach an agreement which includes the defendant attending and successfully completing an in-patient treatment program. Drake already admitted to refusing to submit to drug testing on multiple occasions, a violation of the terms and conditions ordered for her February 2020 initial appearance and shelter care hearing, on charges of child neglect. She was found in contempt by the court and will be sentenced at a later date. In November 2020, Drake had her consent decree revoked for testing positive for an abnormal creatinine level nine times, refusing to test three times, testing positive for Benzodiazepine, amphetamine and meth, not being present for attempted random drug tests on three occasions, being discharged from a substance abuse treatment program and counseling, being punished with two weeks in jail for violating and absconding from Park County Drug Court rules, failing to show up for jail and triggering a warrant for her arrest, and being cited for 35 hours of community service.
State v. Martin Chambers; Chambers sent a letter to the court, requesting 1 year be taken off his sentence. The defendant pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member and was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison in June 2020. Chambers choked and slammed his girlfriend’s head against a wall. Currently, he is involved in a 12-month therapeutic program in Casper.
State v. Terry Stebleton; Stebleton was assessed a $5,000 cash/surety bond after his warrant hearing. The state submitted a petition to revoke his probation after he was accused of twice refusing to provide a urine sample to police, and of being under the influence of controlled substances by a different party. In October 2020 Stebleton had his probation modified to unsupervised and reduced to 3 years. In 2018, Stebleton pleaded guilty to felony sale of heroin and felony allowing a child in a house with methamphetamine. He was given a 3-5 year suspended sentence and a 2-4 year prison sentence that he served, along with 5 years probation.
State v. Torre Campbell; Campbell is scheduled for a Nov. 4 pretrial conference and Dec. 6 jury trial. The defendant is facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Campbell is accused of trying to stab another person in the Walmart parking lot in May.
State v. Roxanne Alcorn; Alcorn was assessed a $5,000 personal recognizance bond at her initial appearance. The case will be set for an evidentiary hearing as soon as possible. Alcorn is accused of breaking the conditions of her juvenile neglect case, testing positive for opiates and failing to show up for a bed date in inpatient treatment because she would not provide a negative rapid COVID-19 test.
