Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jerri Sperry, failure to yield/stop at a stop sign, crash, $200; Andrew Murray, speeding in a school zone 10 mph over limit, $150; Benjamin Reinhardt, improper backing, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael McCue, dog at large, $75.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kristen Howrey, Powell, careless driving, $150; Logan Swartz, Powell, no valid registration/expired registration $100.
