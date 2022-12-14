Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 8, 7:44 p.m. 1185 County Road 6WX, alarm, investigated, two units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 1 minute.
Dec. 9, 8:06 a.m., 249 County Road YXD, alarm, canceled, two units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Dec. 11, 2:01 p.m., 2127 Pioneer Ave., carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, three units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 29 minutes.
Dec. 11, 10:42 p.m., 1108 1/2 Bleistein Ave., carbon monoxide alarm, ventilated the house, three units and 16 personnel. Time is service: 33 minutes.
Dec. 11, 11:21 p.m., 1507 8th St., motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, four units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Dec. 13: 7:18 a.m., 2937 Marlissa Lane, carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, two units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 52 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.