CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Christopher Decker; The court’s Dec. 2020 sentence and probation order was revoked and the original 3-5 year prison sentence was reimposed. Decker will get credit for 214 days served. He was found guilty for failing to obtain an updated substance abuse evaluation within 30 days of his sentencing, failing to address substance abuse needs, not showing up for appointments at his probation and parole office, and failing to notify agents within 24 hours of being terminated from his job. Originally, Decker was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and $545 in court fees after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance – his third or subsequent offense, and being under the influence of marijuana.
State v. Jeremy Johnstone; The state dismissed charges of driving with an invalid driver’s license, no auto insurance, and an obstructed windshield against Johnstone. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $325 in court fees after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana – his 3rd or subsequent offense. Johnstone was found with residual amounts of marijuana and driving illegally during a Cody traffic stop in 2019.
State v. Joseph Jewell; Jewell was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 132 days served after he pleaded no contest to interference with a peace officer. He also must pay $325 in court fees. Jewell was accused of loitering outside Walmart while intoxicated on New Year’s Day, and then resisting arrest for an extended period of time, causing officers to deploy pepper spray in order to get him to sit in the patrol car.
State v. Torre Campbell; Campbell had his charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon amended to reckless endangering, to which he pleaded guilty to. He was sentenced to a 6-month suspended jail sentence, 1 year unsupervised probation and $200 in court fees. Campbell tried to stab another person in the Walmart parking lot in May.
State v. Kelly Chouinard; Chouinard was placed on unsupervised probation for the remainder of her probation. In September 2020 her supervised probation was revoked and reinstated for 5 years. She pleaded guilty to two felony counts for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance meth from June 2016, sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and fines in May 2018.
State v. Breanna Armstrong; The state has submitted a 5th petition to revoke Armstrong’s probation. Armstrong is accused of failing to pay for $815.75 in items from Walmart, a crime she allegedly admitted to committing “dozens” of times in the past. She has denied the charges and is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $25,000 cash only bond. Armstrong pleaded guilty to the state’s third and fourth motions to revoke bond and probation in 2019 and was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, $250 in court fees and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. Armstrong received this same penalty after being adjudicated guilty for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance Adderall, delivery of Schedule II substance Oxycodone and willfully concealing or taking property valued $1,000 or more in 2014.
State v. Cassandra Corbin; Corbin admitted to not complying with the conditions regarding her child neglect conditions, failing to set up drug testing with an agency in Casper and testing positive for amphetamine, meth and heroin at a testing facility in Cody. She received a 77-day suspended jail sentence with credit for 13 days served.
State v. Haley Woodall; Woodall is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol – her 4th offense in 10 years. She is also facing misdemeanors for driving with a suspended license and failing to maintain an interlock device. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is out of custody with a $7,500 cash/surety bond. Woodall is accused of driving drunk in downtown Powell in September.
State v. Paula Perez; Perez is charged with 2 counts delivery of controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. She is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of more than 3 grams of meth. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Perez is accused of selling a total of 3 grams of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions last winter. In a separate incident she is also accused of possessing meth in the presence of a child during a Powell traffic stop in October.
State v. Larson Smith; Smith is charged with intent to commit theft, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a March 10 pretrial conference and April 19 jury trial. He is out of custody after posting an $8,000 cash bond. Smith is accused of aiding or abetting in the theft of a fishing pole from a Powell garage in October.
State v. Timothy Ott; Ott had his probation revoked and reinstated for 4 years supervised. He was found guilty for stealing his employer’s air compressor and trying to pawn it, and testing positive for meth. In 2019, Ott was sentenced to 1 year in jail at the Park County Detention Center after pleading guilty to possession of meth, less than 3 grams, his third or subsequent violation of such. In his underlying offense, Ott failed his drug testing 3 times and was found with meth in various different forms, scattered throughout his Powell apartment in October 2018.
State v. Krista Junkert; Junkert is charged with delivery of controlled substance meth, a charge carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. Junkert is accused of selling 27 grams of meth to a confidential informant at the Edelweiss Saloon in May 2019. She is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $50,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.