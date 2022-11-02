Braxten Daniel Brunko was born Oct. 24, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Rebekka and Stetson Brunko of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz. and was 20 inches long.
Braxten joins his big brother Ryder, 4, and big sister, Skarlett, 6.
Grandparents are Daniel, Ellen and Bailey.
Dusti Layne Swope was born Oct. 24, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Dena Rosetta Eckhardt and Justin Lee Swope of Cody.
She weighed 5 lbs. 1 oz.
Dusty joins sibling Stormi Rose Swope, 1.5.
Grandparents are Troy Lee Swope and Rosetta Lynn Duff.
Everleigh Lawrence was born Oct. 25, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Breanna and Ray Lawrence of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Everleigh joins siblings, Shane, 32, Michael, 27, Vanessa, 25, Reba, 25, Cameron, 25, Alex, 23 and Colton, 8.
Grandparents are Dona Hoffman and Wayne Moore.
Evelyn Rose Burrell was born Oct. 26, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Heather and Joseph Burrell of Cody.
She weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz.
Evelyn joins siblings, Eldon, 10, Paige, 7, Olivia, 4, Lucas, 2.
Grandparents are Max and Patty Burrell and Loren and Beverly Jackson.
