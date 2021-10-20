Tylli Adelyn Cadence Jones was born Oct. 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Michael and Bethany Jones of Otto.
She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
She joins siblings Molly, 9, Lillie, 7 and Amelia, 4.
Grandparents are Colleen and Stanley Jones, and Dawn and Ray Burger.
Violet Gail was born Oct. 13, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Cory and Kylie Gail of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
She joins sibling Daisy, 3.
Grandparents are Lori and Jody Riggle and Penny and Vernal Gail.
Autumn Marie George was born Oct. 13, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Landon and Shania George of Burlington.
She weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces.
Grandparents are Jerry and Vickie George, and Gene and Michelle Warren.
Halli June Klinginsmith was born Oct. 15, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Keara Jackson and James Klinginsmith of Worland.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
She joins sibling Abbie Jane, 20 months.
Grandparents are Justin and Macy Mascaro, Sherri and Larry Klinginsmith, and James Jackson.
Kalvyn Showalter was born Oct. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Tyler and Katelyn Showalter of Powell.
She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces.
She joins siblings Liam, 5, and Chloee, 2.
Grandparents are Brad Trowell and Suzette Jewell, and Mike and Jane Showalter.
Oaklynn Ranae Schmidt and Nova Leslie Schmidt were born Oct. 17, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Cammey Buterbaugh and Terrence Schmidt of Cody.
Oaklynn weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces. Nova weighed 4 pounds 14 ounces.
They join siblings Brackstyn Buterbaugh, 6, Jainalynn Hayworth, 5, and Emery Schmidt, 2.
Grandparents are Tracy Wilson, Tony Wilson, Heidi Jo Schmidt and Edugen Schmidt (deceased).
